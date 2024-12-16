Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Fans Call For Unique Jersey Combo For Vols Vs Ohio State

Tennessee football fans call for a unique spin to a classic Tennessee jersey combo.

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) scrambles against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) scrambles against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Tennessee has been one of the few teams with fans whose opinions are strong enough to convince the actual college to do trends or wear certain jerseys. Whether it’s the black jerseys, orange helmets, or checkered Neyland, Tennessee fans always have an opinion on what should be next for the Vols.

As the Vols have their biggest game of their season on deck for next week a fan-page covering the Vols has called for the Tennessee “storm troopers” with a bit of a twist.

The stormtroopers is a reference to a group of Star Wars characters who wear all white. The Vols all white uniforms are what is referenced as the “stormtroopers” however, Tennessee put a spin on the classic jersey against Georgia earlier in the season as they wore their black accessories.

VolReport on Instagram was calling for this to be the uniform of choice as many fans followed the trend.

Tennessee has yet to publicly announce what the jersey combo is up to this point.

