Tennessee Football Lands Commitment From Isaiah Campbell
Tennessee landed a huge commitment from Isaiah Campbell. He also signed with Tennessee on Wednesday.
Long-term Tennessee target Isaiah Campbell committed to the Vols late in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Campbell is a North Carolina defensive lineman from Durham, North Carolina. The Southern High School defensive lineman is a high-rated four-star, ranked 32nd in the nation. This makes him the second highest-rated commit in the class, only behind David Sanders Jr., who is rated the third-highest recruit in the class of 2025.
Campbell is a former commit to the Clemson Tigers but de-committed and quickly began to heat up conversations with Tennessee. The other school in deep consideration was the North Carolina Tar Heels which the Vols ultimately beat out for the talented recruit.
