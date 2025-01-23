Tennessee Football Recruiting: Lawrence Britt Details Tennessee Offer
Lawrence Britt talks Tennessee offer and more with Tennessee on SI.
Tennessee has started to offer many recruits as coaches have more time to scout now than ever. Tennessee is primarily offering prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes as most of their scoring in the 2026 class is complete.
They recently extended an offer to Lawrence Britt. Britt is a Linebacker from Lausanne Collegiate School. He is a 6-foot-2 frame and holds offers from many schools including Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Florida State.
Britt caught up with Tennessee on SI following his offer.
“The Tennessee offer means a lot to me. With an SEC offer as my first offer is outstanding! Coach Sims offered me. His message to me was just keep working and keep grinding,” the talented prospect confirmed with Tennessee on SI.
He will be attending a visit at the University of Tennessee during the spring for a practice despite “We haven’t got a date but I know it will be sometime In the spring. I’m looking forward to watching the spring practice and just meeting all the coaches!”
Tennessee is in a good spot right now ad they are one of three schools standing out the most. “Florida State, Tennessee, and Missouri are currently standing out.”
