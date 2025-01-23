Tennessee Football Recruiting: Standout 2028 Recruit Breaks Down Volunteers Offer
Standout 2028 Jermaine Smith breaks down his most recent offer to join Tennessee.
Tennessee recently offered a freak athlete form the 2028 recruiting class.
This athlete is Jermaine Smith Jr. Smith is a 6-foot-5 215-pound receiver from St Frances Academy. He holds many offers including Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia, and many more.
The talented 15 year old prospect caught up with Tennessee on SI following his offer.
“An offer from Tennessee is very big to me. It’s a big SEC school that I could potentially see myself at in the future. I am so very grateful to receive an offer from Tennessee,” the talented prospect stated to Tennessee on SI.
He was offered by defensive coordinator Tim Banks. “Tim Banks the defensive coordinator offered me. He was watching my team lift. I myself did not get to talk to him but my coach relayed the message that I received an offer from Tennessee.”
He hasn’t scheduled a visit as of now but is sure he will get down to Tennessee for a visit he confirmed. “As of right now I don’t know what my coaches have planned for me but to my knowledge, I don’t have anything planned. I’m sure I’ll get down there very soon though.”
Some schools have started to stand out early in their recruitment. Tennessee is on the list. “As of right now Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Miami are some of my offers I’m very interested in right now.”
