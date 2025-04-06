Tennessee Football Recruiting: Tre Segarra Recaps His Visit to Tennessee
2027 RB Tre Segarra recaps his Tennessee Volunteers football visit
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many running backs on campus Saturday, including Tre Segarra from Byrnes High School in Byrnes, South Carolina. Segarra is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back with a bright future ahead of him as he holds many offers, including South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
Following his Saturday visit, Segarra caught up with Vols On SI.
"The visit went well, I got to see some new things I hadn’t seen on my previous visits, and it was good getting to know Coach Brooks," Segarra said to Vols On SI.
The Tennessee Volunteers visitor detailed what stood out the most about his visit.
"The high tempo and energy stood out most to me, everything was fast paced and high energy, and I learned some things I’ll take back to my high school," the Tennessee running back target stated.
The Tennessee Volunteers target plans to return to Knoxville for another visit.
"I definitely plan to be back."
The Vols are moving in the right direction following this visit as they remain to be one of the top schools in his recruitment.
"Tennessee has been one of my top spots since the beginning, and this visit was for sure a step in the right direction in terms of building our relationship."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement