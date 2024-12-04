Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Commit Onis Konanbanny Will Not Sign On Wednesday

Onis Konanbanny will not sign on Wednesday's early signing day.

Tennessee has received a sigh of relief as star cornerback commit Onis Konanbanny has opted to wait until February’s signing day.

Konanbanny is a four-star cornerback from Columbia, South Carolina. He attends Heathwood Hall and is rated in the top 200 for total prospects. He originally committed to the Vols over the Florida State Seminoles but has recently visited Florida.

The cornerback was trending to Florida entering Wednesday’s signing day period. Tennessee seems to have done enough to convince Konanbanny to at least wait it out which is a huge green light for the Vols.

