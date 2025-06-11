Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers' Commit Visiting Other Programs

A Tennessee Volunteers commit is set to visit many schools before shutting down his recruitment

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Kns Ut Spring Fball 10
Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Kns Ut Spring Fball 10 / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have many commits in their class, but once again they will be in active battle with other schools for the players they already have committed. One of their top commits is looking to visit many schools, and has already visited schools such as Kentucky and North Carolina State.

Tyran Evans is currently visiting multiple schools before shutting down his recruitment entirely. One of the schools he visited is his in-state North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Evans holds offers from many teams and is currently rated as a three-star wide receiver. Evans has been committed for some time, and is set to take a visit to Tennessee on June 20th, along with many commits for his official visit season stretch.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

