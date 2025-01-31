Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Earn Official Visit from Big Time 2026 Prospect

The Tennessee Volunteers have earned an official visit from 2026 edge Anthony Jones.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have earned an official visit from 2026 edge Anthony Jones.

The 2025 recruiting class is on the verge of officially being wrapped up so most programs have already shifted their focus to the 2026 cycle. The Volunteers already have some big names committed in the group and they just earned an official visit from another massive name in the class.

According to Chad Simmons with On3, 2026 edge rusher Anthony Jones has scheduled an official visit with the Volunteers. Jones is rated as a four-star prospect, the 11th-best player in the country, the second-best edge in the class and the number one player in the state of Alabama.

This is a player that other SEC programs are working to get into the mix on and it looks like Tennessee is going to be in a position to land Jones in this class. The Volunteers already have five-star quarterback and number one player in the nation Faizon Brandon committed for 2026 and adding a player like Jones to the mix would provide a massive boost to an already loaded group.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • Gabriel Osenda, OL
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Tyson Bacon, DL
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Recruiting