Tennessee Volunteers Earn Official Visit from Big Time 2026 Prospect
The Tennessee Volunteers have earned an official visit from 2026 edge Anthony Jones.
The 2025 recruiting class is on the verge of officially being wrapped up so most programs have already shifted their focus to the 2026 cycle. The Volunteers already have some big names committed in the group and they just earned an official visit from another massive name in the class.
According to Chad Simmons with On3, 2026 edge rusher Anthony Jones has scheduled an official visit with the Volunteers. Jones is rated as a four-star prospect, the 11th-best player in the country, the second-best edge in the class and the number one player in the state of Alabama.
This is a player that other SEC programs are working to get into the mix on and it looks like Tennessee is going to be in a position to land Jones in this class. The Volunteers already have five-star quarterback and number one player in the nation Faizon Brandon committed for 2026 and adding a player like Jones to the mix would provide a massive boost to an already loaded group.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Tyreek King, WR
- Carson Sneed, TE
- Gabriel Osenda, OL
- Tyran Evans, WR
- Tyson Bacon, DL
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports