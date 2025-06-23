Tennessee Volunteers Miss Out On 4-Star Defensive End

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers miss out on another four-star recruit

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks speaks at a press conference during Tennessee Football Media Day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks speaks at a press conference during Tennessee Football Media Day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers missed out on another big-time recruit, as on Sunday, one of their top targets at the defensive end position announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

That Player being JJ Finch, who committed to the Crimson Tide over the Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, and others. The talented recruit was on campus this month for his Tennessee Volunteers official visit, but announced quickly following the visit that he would be committing to the Crimson Tide.

The Tennessee Volunteers have many guys on their recruiting board at the EDGE position that they could win in the long run. They will continue to push for those targets as they look to build a great 2026 class.

