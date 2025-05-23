Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Tight End Commit Adds SEC School to Official Visits List

Tennessee's tight end commit Carson Sneed is set to take an official visit to Florida.

DCA’s Carson Sneed, stands for a portrait at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
DCA's Carson Sneed, stands for a portrait at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers have had multiple commits in the 2026 recruiting class. One of the first players to commit was tight end Carson Sneed, as he committed back in August of last year. Sneed has been locked in the Volunteers ever since and even canceled official visits to Colorado and UCLA, but Sneed just lined up a visit to an SEC school.

According to Blake Alderman with Gators Online, Sneed is set to take an official visit to Florida on June 20th. Florida joins the list of Ole Miss, Miami and Tennessee.

Sneed is a four-star prospect, the 264th-best player in the country, the 13th-best tight end in the class and the eighth-best player in the state of Tennessee.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Gabriel Osenda, OT
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • CJ Edwards, EDGE
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB

