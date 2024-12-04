Volunteer Country

Timothy Merritt Breaks Down Commitment To Tennessee

Timothy Merritt talks decision to join the Vols and more.

Caleb Sisk

Timothy Merritt at Miami for a visit
Timothy Merritt at Miami for a visit / Tim Merritt
In this story:

Timothy Merritt talks decision to join the Vols and more.

Tennessee recently flipped Timothy Merritt from his Miami Hurricanes commitment. Merritt is a three-star safety and flipped his commitment on signing day.

Merritt caught up with Tennessee on SI before his announcement broke.

“The Vols stood very high at the top of my recruitment board. They always showed me love and made me feel like I should make that place the decision for me.”

Now that he is officially a Vol he said that it “feels great.” “It feels great it was destined from the jump,” said Merritt.

He didn’t make a decision until Tuesday which is only one day before signing day. “Today (Tuesday) was when I made the decision actually I was talking with family and we know that’s the best move for me.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting