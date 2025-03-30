Volunteer Country

WATCH: Every Throw Tennessee Volunteers QB Commit Faizon Brandon Made at Elite 11

Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback commit Faizon Brandon showed up and showed out at the Georgia Elite 11 at Gainesville High School

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Volunteers QB commit Faizon Brandon following a successful showing at Elite 11 in Georgia (2025)
Tennessee Volunteers QB commit Faizon Brandon following a successful showing at Elite 11 in Georgia (2025) / Caleb Sisk
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers currently have eight 2026 commits. One of the eight players to be committed is 2026 Grimsley High School (North Carolina) commit Faizon Brandon. Brandon is the No. 1 player in the country according to 247Sports and is one of the nation's most intriguing players.

Despite being the No. 1 player, Brandon still goes to camps to compete, including Elite 11. Brandon attended the Elite 11 camp at Gainesville High School on Sunday, not only to look good, but also to dominate. He did just that with nearly every throw being completed.

The Volunteers commit had such a strong showing that he was invited to the National Elite 11 camp from being a valuable regional prospect. While there is no shock coming from that statement, Brandon's throws may shock Vols fans as he has tons of potential, and he hasn't even reached campus yet.

Watch all of Brandon's throws below.

Brandon is expected to return to Knoxville, Tennessee to visit sooner rather than later as his commitment to Tennessee looks to be standing strong.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

