WATCH: Every Throw Tennessee Volunteers QB Commit Faizon Brandon Made at Elite 11
Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback commit Faizon Brandon showed up and showed out at the Georgia Elite 11 at Gainesville High School
The Tennessee Volunteers currently have eight 2026 commits. One of the eight players to be committed is 2026 Grimsley High School (North Carolina) commit Faizon Brandon. Brandon is the No. 1 player in the country according to 247Sports and is one of the nation's most intriguing players.
Despite being the No. 1 player, Brandon still goes to camps to compete, including Elite 11. Brandon attended the Elite 11 camp at Gainesville High School on Sunday, not only to look good, but also to dominate. He did just that with nearly every throw being completed.
The Volunteers commit had such a strong showing that he was invited to the National Elite 11 camp from being a valuable regional prospect. While there is no shock coming from that statement, Brandon's throws may shock Vols fans as he has tons of potential, and he hasn't even reached campus yet.
Watch all of Brandon's throws below.
Brandon is expected to return to Knoxville, Tennessee to visit sooner rather than later as his commitment to Tennessee looks to be standing strong.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender