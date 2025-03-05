Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers QB Commit Faizon Brandon Reacts to His Newest Ranking

Tennessee football commit and talented High School QB Faizon Brandon recently received some good news regarding his ranking. He was previously ranked as 247Sports No. 1 QB and prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, and that stays the same following their Wednesday ranking updates.

Tennessee gained the commitment of Brandon on August 3rd, 2024. Since then, the talented QB has shown no signs of flipping or de-committing; he has also made it very clear that he is locked in with the Vols. Brandon committed to the Vols over North Carolina State and Alabama and was a long-time Tennessee target.

The Grimsley High School talent has reacted on social media to recognize his ranking remaining the same. "AGTG" the Volunteers QB said on X.

Brandon has been targeted many players to bring to Tennessee including five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys. Brandon is expected to visit Tennessee early this month.

