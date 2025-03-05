Tennessee Volunteers QB Commit Faizon Brandon Reacts to His Newest Ranking
Tennessee Quarterback commit Faizon Brandon reacts to his newest recruiting rankings
Tennessee football commit and talented High School QB Faizon Brandon recently received some good news regarding his ranking. He was previously ranked as 247Sports No. 1 QB and prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, and that stays the same following their Wednesday ranking updates.
Tennessee gained the commitment of Brandon on August 3rd, 2024. Since then, the talented QB has shown no signs of flipping or de-committing; he has also made it very clear that he is locked in with the Vols. Brandon committed to the Vols over North Carolina State and Alabama and was a long-time Tennessee target.
The Grimsley High School talent has reacted on social media to recognize his ranking remaining the same. "AGTG" the Volunteers QB said on X.
Brandon has been targeted many players to bring to Tennessee including five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys. Brandon is expected to visit Tennessee early this month.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill