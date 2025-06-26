Volunteer Country

Where Do the Tennessee Volunteers Sit in the Craig Daindridge Recruitment?

Where do the Tennessee Volunteers currently sit as wide receiver Craig Daindridge is set to announce his commitment?

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the Vol Walk before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the Vol Walk before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have the opportunity to add a name to their 2026 class as wide receiver Craig Daindridge is set to come off the board. The Georgia native will be deciding between Georgia, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee. So will it be the Volunteers?

This one appears to be coming down to either Georgia or Oklahoma. The Volunteers did earn an official visit from Daindridge but the Bulldogs and Sooners have emerged as the two finalists in this one. With Tennessee involved in the final six though, perhaps the Volunteers can continue to pursue Daindridge and steal him away from the program he chooses before early nationa signing day.

Daindridge is rated as a four-star prospect, the 247th-best player in the country, the 38th-best wide receiver and the 26th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Daindridge took official visits to Stanford, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Oklahoma in that order this summer.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

