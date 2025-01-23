Tennessee Football Spring Game Set - Orange & White Scrimmage Details

𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲! 🟧⬜️



🏈 Orange & White Game

🗓️ April 12

🏟 Neyland Stadium



More details to come!#GBO pic.twitter.com/Gl3CpnDdle