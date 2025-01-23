Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Spring Game Set - Orange & White Scrimmage Details

Evan Crowell

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel questions a referee during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel questions a referee during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark your calendars, the date is set for the annual Orange & White Game inside of Neyland Stadium. Tennessee Football announces the official date for their spring scrimmage.

The Tennessee Volunteers enter the 2025 College Football season fresh off a dissapointing loss in their first ever trip to the College Football Playoff. With expectations and aspirations to return to the sport's biggest stage in 2025, the first glance at this year's roster comes in their annual spring scrimmage.

The Orange & White game has an official date set for April 12th, with further details as far as start time and television broadcast still to come per the announcement from the team on Thursday.

Tennessee will be led, yet again, in 2025 by QB, Nico Iamaleava. With certain improvements needed not only from him in year two as a starter, but more importantly around him. The Vols worked this offseason to continue to shore up the offensive line, bringing in 5-star OT, David Sanders as well as Arizona OG, Wendell Moe who has playing experience.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.