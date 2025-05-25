Lady Vols Force Game 3 Against Nebraska in NCAA Super Regional Showdown
Tennessee softball isn’t done yet.
The No. 7 seed Lady Vols (44–15) forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional with a 3–2 win over Nebraska (43–14) on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The decisive Game 3 is set for Sunday, May 25, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line.
After falling 5–2 in Game 1 on Friday night, Tennessee responded with urgency and execution. Head coach Karen Weekly made key lineup adjustments, while ace Karlyn Pickens (23–9) delivered one of her most dominant postseason performances. Pickens allowed three hits in the first inning but didn’t give up another until the seventh. She finished with 11 strikeouts, five hits allowed, one walk, one hit batter, and two earned runs. Her elite fastball velocity continued to turn heads, having recently set the record for the fastest pitch in program history.
Saturday’s win marked Tennessee’s first over Nebraska since 2019, breaking a losing streak against the Cornhuskers at a critical moment. Now, with a spot in Oklahoma City up for grabs, the Lady Vols are 7 innings away from returning to the Women’s College World Series for a second consecutive year.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement