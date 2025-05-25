Volunteer Country

Lady Vols Force Game 3 Against Nebraska in NCAA Super Regional Showdown

This win forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday, with a trip to the Women's College World Series on the line. The Lady Vols hadn't beaten Nebraska in a game since 2019.

Josh Greer

Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) smiles after striking out a batter during a NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 23, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) smiles after striking out a batter during a NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 23, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee softball isn’t done yet.

The No. 7 seed Lady Vols (44–15) forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional with a 3–2 win over Nebraska (43–14) on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The decisive Game 3 is set for Sunday, May 25, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line.

After falling 5–2 in Game 1 on Friday night, Tennessee responded with urgency and execution. Head coach Karen Weekly made key lineup adjustments, while ace Karlyn Pickens (23–9) delivered one of her most dominant postseason performances. Pickens allowed three hits in the first inning but didn’t give up another until the seventh. She finished with 11 strikeouts, five hits allowed, one walk, one hit batter, and two earned runs. Her elite fastball velocity continued to turn heads, having recently set the record for the fastest pitch in program history.

Saturday’s win marked Tennessee’s first over Nebraska since 2019, breaking a losing streak against the Cornhuskers at a critical moment. Now, with a spot in Oklahoma City up for grabs, the Lady Vols are 7 innings away from returning to the Women’s College World Series for a second consecutive year.

