Tyson Bacon De-commits from Tennessee Football

Caleb Sisk

The Tennessee Volunteers received some unfortunate recruiting news on Wednesday night as Tyson Bacon announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

The former Vols commit was committed to the Vols in the Fall, and has recently started to receive attention from other programs, including Alabama. Bacon left a thank-you message to the Tennessee coaches for taking his commitment.

"First off, I want to thank Coach Heupel, Coach Chop, Coach Garner, Coach Banks, Coach Ayers, and the University of Tennessee for taking my commitment. After careful consideration, I want to open back up my recruiting. I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for my future," Bacon stated on social media.

