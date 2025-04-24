Tyson Bacon De-commits from Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers lose out on Tyson Bacon, who de-commits months after committing to Tennessee. After visiting multiple times and gaining attention from other programs, he is opening his recruitment open.
The Tennessee Volunteers received some unfortunate recruiting news on Wednesday night as Tyson Bacon announced he would be entering the transfer portal.
The former Vols commit was committed to the Vols in the Fall, and has recently started to receive attention from other programs, including Alabama. Bacon left a thank-you message to the Tennessee coaches for taking his commitment.
"First off, I want to thank Coach Heupel, Coach Chop, Coach Garner, Coach Banks, Coach Ayers, and the University of Tennessee for taking my commitment. After careful consideration, I want to open back up my recruiting. I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for my future," Bacon stated on social media.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava