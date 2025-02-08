Volunteer Country

Social Media Responds To Geno Auriemma's Comments About Playing Tennessee

Evan Crowell

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma have a lengthy chat before a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and UConn at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma have a lengthy chat before a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and UConn at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 6, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uconn Women's head coach Geno Auriemma had some spicy comments about playing against the Tennessee Lady Vols and social media didn't take too kindly to them.

There are several legendary coaches still involved in the sport of women's college basketball. Perhaps the longest-standing legend of the coaching community is UConn's Women's Coach, Geno Auriemma.

During and after the loss to the Tennessee Lady Vols, Auriemma wasn't exactly pleased with the way the game was officiated, though he did state that it's something you "expect" to have to overcome when you play on the road against Tennessee.

Just before half, Auriemma was asked about how he addresses the free throw discrepancy:
"How do I address it? You don't address it. This is what you get when you come down here. The game was called one way, and then we came down here. We didn't change. Nothing changed. Except we came down here."

Social Media didn't take kindly to Auriemma's complaints.

Social Media Responds To Geno Auriemma's Comments About Playing Tennessee

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is currently pursuing a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and has various media experiences throughout his young career. He's been committed to marrying the fan's perspective of the game of football to the technical intricacies installed in each game by coaches and players. Crowell has been working at Fan Nation since 2020 and has covered high-profile college football games, recruiting events, and more during that five-year tenure. While he never played football, he's worked relentlessly to continue improving his understanding of the game while still covering the unique stories of each individual he covers.

Home/Women's Basketball