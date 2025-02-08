Social Media Responds To Geno Auriemma's Comments About Playing Tennessee
Uconn Women's head coach Geno Auriemma had some spicy comments about playing against the Tennessee Lady Vols and social media didn't take too kindly to them.
There are several legendary coaches still involved in the sport of women's college basketball. Perhaps the longest-standing legend of the coaching community is UConn's Women's Coach, Geno Auriemma.
During and after the loss to the Tennessee Lady Vols, Auriemma wasn't exactly pleased with the way the game was officiated, though he did state that it's something you "expect" to have to overcome when you play on the road against Tennessee.
Just before half, Auriemma was asked about how he addresses the free throw discrepancy:
"How do I address it? You don't address it. This is what you get when you come down here. The game was called one way, and then we came down here. We didn't change. Nothing changed. Except we came down here."
Social Media didn't take kindly to Auriemma's complaints.
