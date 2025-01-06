Sunday Standings: Tennessee Lady Vols Fall In The Rankings Following Narrow Loss To Oklahoma
Tennessee fell in the SEC standings following a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday. This was the first loss in Kim Caldwell's Tennessee coaching career.
Tennessee came up short against the 9th-ranked team in the nation, Vanderbilt scored 108 points in a game, Ole Miss was defeated in an upset, and many more big storylines followed from a tough conference week.
Below are the scores from this week’s games.
Monday (DEC. 30th)
- #25 Ole Miss 93, Alcorn State 41
Thursday (JAN. 2nd)
- #15 Tennessee 91, Texas A&M 78
- #2 South Carolina 83, Missouri 52
- #16 Kentucky 91, Mississippi State 69
- #19 Alabama 79, Florida 69
- #25 Ole Miss 85, Auburn 58
- Vanderbilt 108, Georgia 82
- #5 Texas 80, #9 Oklahoma 73
- #6 LSU 98, Arkansas 64
Sunday (JAN. 5th)
- #9 Oklahoma 87, #15 Tennessee 86
- Florida 73, Georgia 57
- #2 South Carolina 95, Mississippi State 68
- #5 Texas 90, Arkansas 56
- #16 Kentucky 96, Vanderbilt 78
- #19 Alabama 68, Missouri 49
- Texas A&M 60, #25 Ole Miss 58
- #6 LSU 73, Auburn 63
Tennessee fell in the rankings after their first conference loss on Sunday. Below are the full conference rankings.
- #6 LSU (17-0) (C: 2-0)
- #19 Alabama (15-1) (C: 2-0)
- #5 Texas (15-1) (C: 2:0)
- #2 South Carolina (14-1) (C: 2-0)
- #16 Kentucky (13-1) (C: 2-0)
- #9 Oklahoma (13-2) (C: 1-1)
- #15 Tennessee (13-1) (C: 1-1)
- Texas A&M (8-6) (C: 1-1)
- Vanderbilt (14-2) (C: 1:1)
- #25 Ole Miss (10-4) (C: 1-1)
- Florida (10-6) (C: 1-1)
- Mississippi State (13-3) (C: 0-2)
- Missouri (11-6) (C: 0-2)
- Auburn (9-6) (C: 0-2)
- Georgia (8-8) (C: 0-2)
- Arkansas (7-10) (C: 0-2)
