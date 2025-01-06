Volunteer Country

Sunday Standings: Tennessee Lady Vols Fall In The Rankings Following Narrow Loss To Oklahoma

Tennessee fell in the SEC standings following a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday. This was the first loss in Kim Caldwell's Tennessee coaching career.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Sara Puckett (1) tries to score while guarded by Oklahoma's Kiersten Johnson (5) and Payton Verhulst (12) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Sara Puckett (1) tries to score while guarded by Oklahoma's Kiersten Johnson (5) and Payton Verhulst (12) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee fell in the SEC standings following a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday. This was the first loss in Kim Caldwell's Tennessee coaching career.

Tennessee came up short against the 9th-ranked team in the nation, Vanderbilt scored 108 points in a game, Ole Miss was defeated in an upset, and many more big storylines followed from a tough conference week.

Below are the scores from this week’s games.

Monday (DEC. 30th)

  • #25 Ole Miss 93, Alcorn State 41

Thursday (JAN. 2nd)

  • #15 Tennessee 91, Texas A&M 78
  • #2 South Carolina 83, Missouri 52
  • #16 Kentucky 91, Mississippi State 69
  • #19 Alabama 79, Florida 69
  • #25 Ole Miss 85, Auburn 58
  • Vanderbilt 108, Georgia 82
  • #5 Texas 80, #9 Oklahoma 73
  • #6 LSU 98, Arkansas 64

Sunday (JAN. 5th)

  • #9 Oklahoma 87, #15 Tennessee 86
  • Florida 73, Georgia 57
  • #2 South Carolina 95, Mississippi State 68
  • #5 Texas 90, Arkansas 56
  • #16 Kentucky 96, Vanderbilt 78
  • #19 Alabama 68, Missouri 49
  • Texas A&M 60, #25 Ole Miss 58
  • #6 LSU 73, Auburn 63

Tennessee fell in the rankings after their first conference loss on Sunday. Below are the full conference rankings.

  1. #6 LSU (17-0) (C: 2-0)
  2. #19 Alabama (15-1) (C: 2-0)
  3. #5 Texas (15-1) (C: 2:0)
  4. #2 South Carolina (14-1) (C: 2-0)
  5. #16 Kentucky (13-1) (C: 2-0)
  6. #9 Oklahoma (13-2) (C: 1-1)
  7. #15 Tennessee (13-1) (C: 1-1)
  8. Texas A&M (8-6) (C: 1-1)
  9. Vanderbilt (14-2) (C: 1:1)
  10. #25 Ole Miss (10-4) (C: 1-1)
  11. Florida (10-6) (C: 1-1)
  12. Mississippi State (13-3) (C: 0-2)
  13. Missouri (11-6) (C: 0-2)
  14. Auburn (9-6) (C: 0-2)
  15. Georgia (8-8) (C: 0-2)
  16. Arkansas (7-10) (C: 0-2)

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball