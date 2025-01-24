Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Head Coach Kim Caldwell to Miss Texas Game After Birth of Son

Kim Caldwell gives birth to her first child. Here is everything you need to know about the team moving forward.

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell claps during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell claps during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Lady Volunteers Basketball coach Kim Caldwell has officially given birth reports have shown and will miss the team's game against the Texas Longhorns as a result.

Caldwell was due on January 20th and continued coaching with the team up until the day she gave birth.

Caldwell is a first-year Tennessee head coach after she finished up her season with Marshall last year which was a success for their program.

Caldwell has improved Women’s Basketball for the University of Tennessee tremendously in her time in Knoxville.

Caldwell will be away from Tennessee for a little while as she recovers and it is not certain when she will be returning. Caldwell’s team and effort have continued to improve as the season has progressed and her spirit will remain with the team until she returns.

Fans will be hopeful for a speedy recovery and a healthy transition for the Caldwell family as well as showing hope that the Lady Vols team plays with some extra fire and energy along the way.

