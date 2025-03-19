Tennessee Lady Volunteers Fans React to Kellie Harper Accepting Missouri Tigers Job
Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball fans react to former player and coach Kellie Harper accepting Missouri Tigers' head coaching job
College basketball received some huge news earlier this week that former Tennessee Lady Volunteers coach Kellie Harper would be accepting the Missouri Tigers womens coaching gig.
Harper started her career as a college basketball player, playing under the late great Pat Summitt and becoming a fan favorite quickly. Following her playing career she began to look around for coaching gigs. She landed the Missouri State coaching job, where she would stay the coach from 2013-2019 before accepting the Tennessee job in 2019.
Harper would unfortunately no longer be fit for the Volunteers and would be let go after the 2023-2024 season. Fans have shown their reactions to a former Volunteer player and coach accepting another SEC coaching job.
One fan said, "Take care of Kellie for us. Pat was so big she was still looming over the program 2 coaches later. It’s Impossible to fill those shoes which come with lofty expectations built in. Kellie is a great coach."
Another fan said, "Wish nothing but the best for her and the team - except when they play the Lady Vols. Tigers have a great person at the helm!"
A fan brutally said, "Congratulations, Mizzou, you're getting a great coach. Now get her the NIL funds to compete for the top players that she didn't get at her last job!"
Missouri finished their season with a 14-18 overall record. One of the losses being to the Volunteers who defeated the Tigers in February.
