Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose Off Of A Game Winning Shot In Nashville
Tennessee takes a loss to Vanderbilt after a game winning shot.
Tennessee took on the Vanderbilt Commodores inside Memorial Gymnasium in today’s women’s basketball contest.
The Lady Vols were defeated by The Lady Commodores by a score of 71-70 after Ruby Whitehorn made a layup with only four seconds on the clock and Vanderbilt hit a game-winning shot.
Tennessee got off to a terrible start as Vanderbilt would lead. The team’s shooting would be limited as they were missing many shots that they typically don’t miss. The team was averaging 95 points a game entering the game and came nowhere close to that number in today’s game.
Talaysia Cooper was one of the only bright spots despite not having a great shooting game as she finished the contest with 20 points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Tennessee will play No. 7 Texas on the road Thursday likely without head coach Kim Caldwell whose birth due date is scheduled for Monday.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports