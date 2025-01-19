Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose Off Of A Game Winning Shot In Nashville

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell works with the team during the first quarter against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Tennessee took on the Vanderbilt Commodores inside Memorial Gymnasium in today’s women’s basketball contest.

The Lady Vols were defeated by The Lady Commodores by a score of 71-70 after Ruby Whitehorn made a layup with only four seconds on the clock and Vanderbilt hit a game-winning shot.

Tennessee got off to a terrible start as Vanderbilt would lead. The team’s shooting would be limited as they were missing many shots that they typically don’t miss. The team was averaging 95 points a game entering the game and came nowhere close to that number in today’s game.

Talaysia Cooper was one of the only bright spots despite not having a great shooting game as she finished the contest with 20 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Tennessee will play No. 7 Texas on the road Thursday likely without head coach Kim Caldwell whose birth due date is scheduled for Monday.

