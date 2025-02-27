Volunteer Country

Tennessee Softball Coach Karen Weekly Makes Encouraging Kim Caldwell Statement

Karen Weekly shares honest Kim Caldwell statement.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell during the NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell during the NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Karen Weekly shares honest Kim Caldwell statement.

Lady volunteers head basketball Coach Kim Caldwell has quickly become a fan favorite across Vol Nation. With success that stretches all the way back to nearly ten years ago, many reporters and players have expressed their admiration in regards to Caldwell.

However, a current Tennessee coach had something to say about the Lady Vols basketball coach.

Karen Weekly recently spoke with Knox News about Caldwell and shared her opinions on the fellow Volunteers coach.



"I think she's amazing," Weekly said. "I love her confidence. I love her brevity. I love that she just says what she thinks, and what I really love is she challenges her players, but she’s never going to call them out publicly. And I just think she handles everything with such class."

Weekly has been one of the Volunteers most successful coaching staffs leading the Lady Vols to many successful Softball seasons. Luckily for the Vols, Caldwell is on the right track to showing everyone how great of a coach she can be.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball