Tennessee Volunteers Big Risers in Latest AP Women's Basketball Poll

The Lady Volunteers were big risers in the latest release of the AP women's basketball top 25 poll.

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell talks to Zee Spearman (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell talks to Zee Spearman (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's women's basketball team had a big week last week as they defeated UConn but unfortunately lost to LSU. Both programs are inside of the top 10 and the Volunteers continue to make their case as one of the best teams in the country. The Lady Volunteers are now 17-6 on the season and 4-6 in conference play, and they were big risers in the latest release of the AP poll.

Tennessee has an opportunity to make a big splash to end the season. They have games against Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Georgia, all of which are unranked opponents. They also have games against Alabama and Kentucky, both of which are ranked. In other words, Tennessee has the ability to both increase their resume while also adding more to win column this month.

Their latest win over UConn had some major influence over their ranking, as they rose four stops in the latest release. Here is the latest edition of the AP women's college basketball top 25 poll:

AP Women's College Basketball Top 25 poll:

  1. UCLA
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Texas
  4. South Carolina
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. UConn
  8. Kentucky
  9. Ohio State
  10. North Carolina State
  11. TCU
  12. UNC
  13. Duke
  14. Kansas State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Maryland
  18. West Virginia
  19. Georgia Tech
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Alabama
  22. Michigan State
  23. Florida State
  24. Creighton
  25. Baylor

