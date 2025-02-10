Tennessee Volunteers Big Risers in Latest AP Women's Basketball Poll
The Lady Volunteers were big risers in the latest release of the AP women's basketball top 25 poll.
Tennessee's women's basketball team had a big week last week as they defeated UConn but unfortunately lost to LSU. Both programs are inside of the top 10 and the Volunteers continue to make their case as one of the best teams in the country. The Lady Volunteers are now 17-6 on the season and 4-6 in conference play, and they were big risers in the latest release of the AP poll.
Tennessee has an opportunity to make a big splash to end the season. They have games against Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Georgia, all of which are unranked opponents. They also have games against Alabama and Kentucky, both of which are ranked. In other words, Tennessee has the ability to both increase their resume while also adding more to win column this month.
Their latest win over UConn had some major influence over their ranking, as they rose four stops in the latest release. Here is the latest edition of the AP women's college basketball top 25 poll:
AP Women's College Basketball Top 25 poll:
- UCLA
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- South Carolina
- LSU
- USC
- UConn
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- North Carolina State
- TCU
- UNC
- Duke
- Kansas State
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Maryland
- West Virginia
- Georgia Tech
- Oklahoma State
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Florida State
- Creighton
- Baylor
