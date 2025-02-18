Tennessee Volunteers Women's Basketball Guard Jewel Spear Named SEC CO-Player of the Week
The Tennessee Vols had two highlight wins thanks to Jewel Spear's success this week.
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers had a huge week as they won both of their games. On Thursday they defeated the Auburn Tigers 99-61, then they followed it up with a Sunday win 80-71 against the Ole Miss Rebels.
While many players are to thank for this win, one you could argue more than the others.
Jewel Spear was named SEC CO-Player of the Week. She finished the Auburn game with 17 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. She also finished the Ole Miss game with an even bigger game, putting up 28 points, 1 assist, and 1 rebound.
Spear has been Tennessee’s most outstanding guard this season so far. You can see her and the rest of the Lady Volunteers back in action on Thursday when they take on the No. 18 Alabama.
