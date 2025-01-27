Tennessee vs South Carolina: Volunteers Women's Basketball With Major Opportunity
Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team has a massive opportunity against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team have had a tough go as of late. They have lost three of their last five and have lost two games in a row after dropping their game agains Texas last week. Now they have a massive opportunity Monday evening as they face off against No. 2 South Carolina at home.
There's arguably not a hotter team in women's college basketball right now than the Gamecocks. They're 7-0 in conference play and are fresh off of a 10-point win over LSU, who at the time was undefeated on the season. They have now won 14-straight games by 10 or more points, a program record.
Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell missed the Texas game after giving birth to her son but announced that she will be returning to the team. An important return for Caldwell as her team could earn a major resume booster.
Following the game against South Carolina, Tennessee will matchup against Missouri, No. 6 UConn, No. 5 LSU and then Auburn after that. A win against the Gamecocks is the first priority, but this next window of games for the Volunteers will have major implications on their season.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports