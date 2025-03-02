Tennessee Women's Basketball Upset by Georgia - Poor Shooting From the Vols
The No. 11 ranked Tennessee Lady Vols drop an unexpected game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday thanks to a poor shooting performance.
SEC conference regular season play has come to an end for the Tennessee Women's Basketball season as the SEC tournament gets set tot begin this week for the Lady Vols. The No. 11 ranked Vols dropped an unexpected game to Georgia at home on Sunday by a score of 72 to 69.
It was a poor shooting performance for the Lady Vols that led to the upset. The Vols shot a measely 33.9% from the field, including 6 for 28 from three-point range (21.4%). That seemingly was the major difference between the two squads as the Vols drop to (8-8) on the year in conference play.
The Vols were led in scoring by J. Spear who scored 20 points on the day thanks to going a perfect 10 for 10 from the free throw line. The Vols now get ready to compete in the conference tournament this week with aspirations to have this team playing it's best basketball as they are set to make an NCAA Tournament run.
