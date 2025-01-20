Volunteer Country

Tennessee Women's College Basketball Needs to Shake Off Vanderbilt Loss Quickly

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell and Tennessee guard Kaniya Boyd (4) look in disbelief after a call during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
The Lady Volunteers lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, as the Vanderbilt Commodores hit a game-winning tip in under a second to upset Tennessee. The Volunteers are now 3-3 in conference play and 15-3 overall on the season. They don't have much time to mourn the loss, though, as they have a tough stretch of conference games coming up this week.

On Thursday, Tennessee will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns, who are currently ranked No. 7 in the country, 4-1 in conference play, and 17-2 on the season. A few days after that, Tennessee will come back home to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are 6-0 in conference play and 18-1 on the season. The Gamecocks also just set a program record for most consecutive double-digit wins after their win on Sunday over Oklahoma.

Both the men's and women's teams in the SEC are talented from top to bottom. It's still early in conference play but one thing that is for sure is anyone has the potential to beat anyone, and road games are tougher than ever. The Lady Volunteers have proven they are one of the more talented teams in the conference, but they need to find some momentum again after a tough loss to their in-state rival with the slate they have coming up.

