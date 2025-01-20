Tennessee Women's College Basketball Needs to Shake Off Vanderbilt Loss Quickly
Tennessee's women's college basketball team needs to shake off the Vanderbilt loss quickly.
The Lady Volunteers lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, as the Vanderbilt Commodores hit a game-winning tip in under a second to upset Tennessee. The Volunteers are now 3-3 in conference play and 15-3 overall on the season. They don't have much time to mourn the loss, though, as they have a tough stretch of conference games coming up this week.
On Thursday, Tennessee will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns, who are currently ranked No. 7 in the country, 4-1 in conference play, and 17-2 on the season. A few days after that, Tennessee will come back home to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are 6-0 in conference play and 18-1 on the season. The Gamecocks also just set a program record for most consecutive double-digit wins after their win on Sunday over Oklahoma.
Both the men's and women's teams in the SEC are talented from top to bottom. It's still early in conference play but one thing that is for sure is anyone has the potential to beat anyone, and road games are tougher than ever. The Lady Volunteers have proven they are one of the more talented teams in the conference, but they need to find some momentum again after a tough loss to their in-state rival with the slate they have coming up.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports