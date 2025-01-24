Texas Longhorns Defeat Tennessee Lady Volunteers - Women's College Basketball
The Texas Longhorns defeated the Tennessee Lady Volunteers Thursday night.
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team made the trip out to Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns in a ranked matchup, and they left Texas with their fourth loss on the season. Tennessee was without head coach Kim Caldwell as she had to miss the game after giving birth to her son. Texas ended up winning the game by a final score of 80-76.
Ruby Whitehorn led the way for the Volunteers as she finished with 21 points, a block and three assists. Zee Spearman added 14 points off of the bench. For the Longhorns, it was Madison Booker who took over the game. She finished the night with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Taylor Jones added another 21 herself and finished with a double-double after snagging 14 rebounds.
The Longhorns were ranked as a top-10 team coming into the game as they are at No. 7 and they showcased that Thursday night. The Lady Volunteers are currently at No. 17 in the country they have another tough test coming up Monday night as they will play No. 2 South Carolina. A tough opponent to have coming up next after dropping two conference games in a row.
