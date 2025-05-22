Red Raider Review

Darrion Williams sends heartfelt message to Texas Tech fans after committing to NC State

After two seasons with Texas Tech, Darrion Williams is off to NC State after withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

Chris Breiler

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shortly after news broke that Darrion Williams had committed to NC State, the former Red Raider took to Twitter/X to issue a heartfelt message to Texas Tech fans.

"Thank you tech for everything," Williams wrote. "I wouldn't trade these last two years for anything, Lubbock is a second home to me and will always have a special place in my heart."

Williams, who spent two seasons in Lubbock, entered the transfer portal following the 2024-25 season. He also decided to go through the NBA Draft process to see if he was ready for basketball at the next level. Though talented, Williams struggled in the scrimmages and ultimately decided to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.

Although he indicated that a return to Texas Tech was possible, Williams ultimately decided to continue his collegiate career at NC State.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland signs contract extension

Texas Tech offers four-star defender currently committed to Big Ten school

247Sports ranks Texas Tech's Behren Morton among nation's best college quarterbacks in 2025

Big 12 announces date, location, and kickoff time for 2025 conference championship game

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball