Darrion Williams sends heartfelt message to Texas Tech fans after committing to NC State
Shortly after news broke that Darrion Williams had committed to NC State, the former Red Raider took to Twitter/X to issue a heartfelt message to Texas Tech fans.
"Thank you tech for everything," Williams wrote. "I wouldn't trade these last two years for anything, Lubbock is a second home to me and will always have a special place in my heart."
Williams, who spent two seasons in Lubbock, entered the transfer portal following the 2024-25 season. He also decided to go through the NBA Draft process to see if he was ready for basketball at the next level. Though talented, Williams struggled in the scrimmages and ultimately decided to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.
Although he indicated that a return to Texas Tech was possible, Williams ultimately decided to continue his collegiate career at NC State.
