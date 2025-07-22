Red Raider Review

How to watch: Four-star WR Chase Campbell, favored to Tech, sets commitment time

David Lewis

Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet sits during a football game. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet sits during a football game. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Red Raider Nation, mark your calendars. Four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell—a top 20 WR in the '26 class—will announce his college decision tomorrow at 2 pm via 247Sports YouTube (link below). Campbell, ranked No. 156 nationally, is choosing between Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas State. Adding a talent like Campbell would be a massive boost for the Red Raiders’ offense.

Chase Campbell is a dynamic athlete who could be a game-changer for the Red Raiders. This explosive receiver boasts impressive speed – clocking a 22.25 in the 200m – and isn’t afraid to battle for tough catches in the middle of the field. While still developing as a receiver, Campbell shows promising route-running and ball-tracking skills. He projects as a high-impact player with serious long-term potential at the next level.

Chase Campbell had a monster junior season, showcasing incredible versatility. He snagged 82 catches for 1,511 yards and 18 touchdowns, adding another 314 rushing yards and six scores. That kind of playmaking ability is precisely what the Red Raiders need – Campbell could immediately become a focal point of the Texas Tech offense, creating matchup nightmares for defenses.

Coach
Head coach Joey McGuire. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Lewis
