Texas Tech's Micah Hudson lands among college football's top transfers
It's no secret that Texas Tech has been one of the most aggressive teams in the transfer portal this offseason. That aggressiveness, along with tremendous support from NIL, allowed the Red Raiders to sign arguably the best transfer class in the country ahead of the 2025 season.
When it comes to the Spring Transfer window, Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson was recently ranked as one of the nation's top transfers.
As a five-star recruit, Hudson arrived in Lubbock viewed as a top 5 WR prospect in the nation. Although he showed flashes of greatness during his freshman season, his production was limited to just 123 yards on 8 receptions. Following the 2024 campaign, Hudson entered his name into the transfer portal and eventually committed to Texas A&M. But after a month in College Station, Hudson began to consider a return home to Lubbock. On April 27, just four months after committing to Texas A&M, Hudson was back with the Red Raiders.
From a pure talent aspect, Hudson has the ability to become one of the top wide receivers in all of college football. His combination of speed and athleticism was never in question, and his evaluation out of high school suggested he could work himself into an early NFL Draft pick. In fact, 247Sports indicated that Hudson draws plenty of similarities with former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson.
With a new beginning at Texas Tech, Hudson could be primed for a massive season as part of the Red Raider offense.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland signs contract extension
Texas Tech offers four-star defender currently committed to Big Ten school
247Sports ranks Texas Tech's Behren Morton among nation's best college quarterbacks in 2025
Big 12 announces date, location, and kickoff time for 2025 conference championship game