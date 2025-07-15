Texas Tech 5-star commit Felix Ojo delivers bold message to doubters and critics
One of the best parts about being a recruit these days is the opportunity for high visibility. With so many recruiting outlets, along with social media, recruits are now able to make a name for themselves in ways that were unimaginable two decades ago. While that high visibility certainly provides an upside, it can also come with a price, particularly for high-profile recruits.
That's certainly the case when it comes to Texas Tech five-star commit Felix Ojo. For much of his recruitment, Ojo was viewed as one of the top prospects in the nation, fielding offers from programs like Texas, Ohio State, and Michigan. The 6-7, 290-pound prospect out of Lake Ridge High School (TX) was receiving national recognition as he continued to go through the recruiting process.
But when headed to Indy to compete in a Rivals camp in late June, Ojo's performance raised some eyebrows. Facing some of the top pass rushers in the country, Ojo was beaten several times, and the videos soon began making their rounds on social media. Despite the poor showing and inevitable criticism that followed, Ojo remained confident in his abilities, taking to Twitter/X to set the record straight.
Not long after that performance, Ojo shocked the college football recruiting world when he chose Texas Tech over Texas, Ohio State, and Michigan. The commitment came with a reported NIL contract worth millions, highlighting the fact that he was still one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. As he now looks to solidify his status as one of the best offensive linemen in the nation, Ojo issued another statement on Twitter/X this week, putting the critics and doubters on notice.
With a full year of high school ball still in front of him, Ojo will have plenty of time to make a statement on the football field. Despite that disappointing performance during the Rivals camp last month, it's clear that he's now on a mission to prove he's worthy of being labled as the top offensive tackle in the nation.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots
Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree
Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference
BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses
Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game