Longhorns Country

Where Did Texas Baseball Fall In First Top-25 Rankings?

D1 Baseball released its first baseball ranking of the 2025 season.

Isa Almeida

University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, second from left, is joined by UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, left to right, President Jay Hartzell and Chairman of the Board of Regents Kevin Eltife at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024.
University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, second from left, is joined by UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, left to right, President Jay Hartzell and Chairman of the Board of Regents Kevin Eltife at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas baseball is just over a month away from its season opener against Louisville at the Shriners Children's College Showdown.

Following a disappointing end to the 2024 season, falling to Louisiana in the Bryan-College Station Regional, the Longhorns are heading into the new year with a completely different looking staff.

Just after Texas A&M lost the College World Series to Tennessee, then-Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced he would be leaving the program and joining no other than the conference newcomers and arch-rivals Texas. The baseball world went crazy over the news as more information about the move unfolded -- such as Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte hiding in a cemetery to meet the coach.

Schlossnagle brought along Max Weiner as the pitching coordinator. The former Seattle Mariners coordinator worked under Schlossnagle for a year in College Station and helped the Aggies to finish fourth nationally with a 3.86 ERA, a nation-leading 12 shutouts, and a school record 715 strikeouts to lead Texas A&M to the national championship game.

Despite losing their head coach, the Aggies seem to be well put together as they stand at No. 1 in the newly released rankings. Texas, on the other hand, sits at No. 19.

Here's the full top 25 per D1Baseball staffers:

1. Texas A&M

2. Virginia

3. LSU

4. Tennessee

5. Arkansas

6. North Carolina

7. Oregon State

8. Georgia

9. Florida State

10. Florida

11. Duke

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Wake Forest

15. Clemson

16. Vanderbilt

17. Oklahoma State

18. Mississippi State

19. Texas

20. Dallas Baptist

21. Arizona

22. UC Santa Barbara

23. TCU

24. Nebraska

25. Troy

The Longhorns finished the 2024 season unranked.

Texas will open play against Louisville on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in Arlington. The first home game will be against Houston four days later, on Feb. 18, game time is still undisclosed.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian

MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans

MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL

MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/Baseball