Where Did Texas Baseball Fall In First Top-25 Rankings?
Texas baseball is just over a month away from its season opener against Louisville at the Shriners Children's College Showdown.
Following a disappointing end to the 2024 season, falling to Louisiana in the Bryan-College Station Regional, the Longhorns are heading into the new year with a completely different looking staff.
Just after Texas A&M lost the College World Series to Tennessee, then-Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced he would be leaving the program and joining no other than the conference newcomers and arch-rivals Texas. The baseball world went crazy over the news as more information about the move unfolded -- such as Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte hiding in a cemetery to meet the coach.
Schlossnagle brought along Max Weiner as the pitching coordinator. The former Seattle Mariners coordinator worked under Schlossnagle for a year in College Station and helped the Aggies to finish fourth nationally with a 3.86 ERA, a nation-leading 12 shutouts, and a school record 715 strikeouts to lead Texas A&M to the national championship game.
Despite losing their head coach, the Aggies seem to be well put together as they stand at No. 1 in the newly released rankings. Texas, on the other hand, sits at No. 19.
Here's the full top 25 per D1Baseball staffers:
1. Texas A&M
2. Virginia
3. LSU
4. Tennessee
5. Arkansas
6. North Carolina
7. Oregon State
8. Georgia
9. Florida State
10. Florida
11. Duke
12. Oregon
13. NC State
14. Wake Forest
15. Clemson
16. Vanderbilt
17. Oklahoma State
18. Mississippi State
19. Texas
20. Dallas Baptist
21. Arizona
22. UC Santa Barbara
23. TCU
24. Nebraska
25. Troy
The Longhorns finished the 2024 season unranked.
Texas will open play against Louisville on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in Arlington. The first home game will be against Houston four days later, on Feb. 18, game time is still undisclosed.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State