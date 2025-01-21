5 Transfer Portal Needs Texas Longhorns Must Fill Ahead of 2025 Season
The Texas Longhorns under head coach Steve Sarkisian have been a frequent user of the transfer portal. However, unlike some other programs, they haven't depended upon it to build their roster. Rather they used it as a way to supplement their roster is made up of a majority of players acquired via high school recruiting.
And while the Longhorns did just bring in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class in 2025 according to 247Sports, there are still some positions on the roster that they could supplement through the portal.
Wide Receiver
After losing their three leading receivers from last season, the Longhorns are left with a passing game that doesn't have many proven options. There are a lot of talented, high-upside players who they are hoping will take the next step. And while the receiver has seemingly been a consistent strength for the Longhorns under head coach Steve Sarkisian, it hasn't stopped them from adding at the position.
Just last season Sarkisian added Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden through the portal. Both Golden and Bond finished as two of Texas's top-three receivers. Just the year before, they added Adonai Mitchell.
This trend of adding a veteran receiver or two makes it seem likely the Longhorns will do so again.
Defensive Tackle
Flipping sides of the ball, the defensive line, much like receiver is losing a lot of experienced players. The Longhorns could have as many as three new starters on their defensive line, with two of them on the interior at defensive tackle.
The Longhorns lost both Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins to the NFL Draft, and while they've already brought in two transfers in Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Cole Brevard (Purdue). Texas could use some more depth along the interior. They also lost Bill Norton and Jermayne Lole.
Cornerback
Unlike the prior two positions, the Longhorns aren't losing a large amount of experienced players. Rather, they are losing one really talented player in this past season's Thorpe Award winner, Jahdae Barron, as well as veteran Gavin Holmes.
And while the Longhorns will return both Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau, the loss of Barron could still warrant an addition via the portal. There are still questions about who will step up on the Longhorns' roster to replace Barron as the "field corner." Rising sophomore Kobe Black will have every chance to earn the starting role after playing in all 16 games for Texas.
But considering the inexperience of Black, Texas could look to add a more experienced cornerback from the portal to battle with Black for the starting role alongside Muhammad.
Offensive Line
After losing four starters from last season's unit the Longhorns could look to the transfer portal to replenish some depth to the room. Only one (Trevor Goosby) of Texas's projected starting offensive tackles next season has recorded a career start. While Devon Campbell is the sole returning starter along the interior of the offensive linemen.
Tight End
With Gunnar Helm heading to the NFL, Juan Davis out of eligibility, and Amari Niblack transferring to Texas A&M, the Longhorns have all of the sudden found themselves short at the tight end spot. They have some talent on the roster like Spencer Shannon, and are high on the incoming freshmen. That said, adding a veteran tight end in the portal seems like a no brainer at this point.
