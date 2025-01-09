Arch Manning Receives Historically Lofty College Football Projection
Although Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has yet to even step onto a college football field as a true starter, his legacy is already being written as one of the most influential in the game.
Manning faces a lot of pressure to uphold a family name that represents former NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, and reporters at Bleacher Report suspect that Arch will be next in line to carry on its legendary status.
Bleacher Report projects Manning to be not just the No. 6 best athlete, but the No. 1 college football player to emerge in the next 25 years. The lofty projection puts him above fellow college football stars like Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and even this year's Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
They praised Manning's patience after sitting behind current starter Quinn Ewers for two seasons already, especially with Manning being the highest-rated recruit in the class of 2023. But his brief stints at starter during Ewers' absence earlier this season showcased the talent that can be expected when he does take the reigns next year and has since left the college football world craving more of the redshirt freshman.
Across one extended relief period and two starts, Manning threw for 806 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions, He also ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns. His performance garnered SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Sept. 16 and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week honors on Sept. 17.
Aside from individual predictions, Manning's influence has also put the spotlight on Texas to be the No. 1-rated college football team in the nation next season, per On3 Sports.
The excitement that Manning brings to the Longhorns only continues to grow as the program heads into its final stretch of the College Football Playoff and prepares for the next generation of greatness under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
