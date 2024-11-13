Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Looks Forward to Challenging Texas Longhorns Offense
When the Texas Longhorns and the Arkansas Razorbacks met for the final time as non-conference opponents in 2021, Steve Sarkisian had just one game of experience under his belt after taking over as head coach. On the opposing end, the Razorbacks had just entered their third season under Sam Pittman at the helm, and were unknowingly about to see the most successful season of the last 10 years.
Now Sarkisian sits in his fourth year with the Longhorns and has already brought his team to a Big 12 Championship title and College Football Playoff appearance while currently seeking out an SEC Championship. Arkansas has followed up its 4-8 performance from last season with a 5-4 record so far, while Texas has maintained consistency from a 12-2 record into an 8-1 showing in its first year as SEC members.
Pittman pointed out the obvious in his Monday media availability, describing how the Longhorns have found more speed and physicality on its roster than what they had three years ago, especially with breakout performances by wide receiver Isaiah Bond, running back Jaydon Blue, and edge Trey Moore against Florida last weekend.
"Certainly since we played them the last time, they're a different team. Their talent level is certainly a lot faster and bigger than what they were last time we played them," Pittman said. "We're certainly looking forward to the challenge that we have, which is a huge challenge against a great Texas team."
What especially caught Pittman's attention about the new and improved Sarkisian-era squad is the fact that his play designs have been known to draw the attention off the ball. One of the plays that stood out to Pittman was the double fake screen when starting quarterback Quinn Ewers ended up handing the ball to Bond for a 44-yard gain. The head coach mentioned that he'll have to prepare his guys for miscues like that if they want to avoid the Longhorns offense running up the sidelines.
"They want to get the ball on the edge and get you in space," Pittman said. "We have to have our edge, we have to turn everything back inside, we have to. If they get outside of one of our guys, we're in trouble. We've got to chase the ball and we have to play extremely hard."
Although Arkansas has already faced some intimidating players at the quarterback position, including Jaxson Dart for Ole Miss and Nico Iamaleava for Tennessee, he praised Ewers for being one of the most impressive quarterbacks he's seen all year.
"Ewers throwing the football, he has one of the fastest releases of guys I've seen," Pittman said. "He can throw a bubble screen and it's halfway there and you didn't even see him throw. He's really, really talented and has an extremely strong arm."
Pittman hinted that he's been fixing up his secondary ahead of Saturday to combat the agility of the Longhorns, but only time will tell who has come more prepared in Fayetteville for the revival of an overshadowed rivalry.
