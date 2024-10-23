Clark Lea Believes Texas Could Play Both Quinn Ewers & Arch Manning vs. Vanderbilt
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian made an interesting decision on Saturday, pulling quarterback Quinn Ewers for Arch Manning late in the second half vs. Georgia.
And while that decision has been largely over-dramatized by national pundits and social media, it does present an illusion of doubt between the head coach and his starting quarterback.
So much so, in fact, that Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea believes Texas could very well play both QBs when they play the Commodores on Saturday in Nashville.
“I believe that this is a system on offense that doesn’t change dramatically with respect to who’s taking the snaps,” Lea said on Tuesday. “So, we’re preparing to defend the system. Both quarterbacks have played, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see both. They got injury history there and you just never know.”
Of course, Sarkisian has vehemently stated his confidence in Ewers as the team's starter multiple times since the loss to Georgia. First on Saturday, and then again during his Monday press conference.
"Quinn's our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said Saturday. "I appreciate the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that could come into the game and provide a spark, but at the end of the day, Quinn's our starter."
That said, now that the precedent has been established, Lea has no other choice than to prepare for both quarterbacks.
After all, the Longhorns are extremely confident in both players, and their offense remains largely the same scheme no matter who is under center.
“There are subtle differences in the style of (Ewers and Manning),” Lea said. “Both are very talented and both have represented themselves very well. Certainly, we’re watching both and we’re talking about both, and we’re aware of both but I think the offense is the offense. I don’t think it’s going to change too dramatically, no matter who’s out there.”
The Longhorns and Commodores will kick off at 3:15 pm CT on Saturday.
