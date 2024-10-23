Longhorns Country

Clark Lea Believes Texas Could Play Both Quinn Ewers & Arch Manning vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores Coach Clark Lea expects to see both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning when his team faces the Texas Longhorns on Saturday

Matt Galatzan

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-Imagn Images via American Statesman
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian made an interesting decision on Saturday, pulling quarterback Quinn Ewers for Arch Manning late in the second half vs. Georgia.

And while that decision has been largely over-dramatized by national pundits and social media, it does present an illusion of doubt between the head coach and his starting quarterback.

So much so, in fact, that Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea believes Texas could very well play both QBs when they play the Commodores on Saturday in Nashville.

“I believe that this is a system on offense that doesn’t change dramatically with respect to who’s taking the snaps,” Lea said on Tuesday. “So, we’re preparing to defend the system. Both quarterbacks have played, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see both. They got injury history there and you just never know.”

Of course, Sarkisian has vehemently stated his confidence in Ewers as the team's starter multiple times since the loss to Georgia. First on Saturday, and then again during his Monday press conference.

"Quinn's our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said Saturday. "I appreciate the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that could come into the game and provide a spark, but at the end of the day, Quinn's our starter."

That said, now that the precedent has been established, Lea has no other choice than to prepare for both quarterbacks.

After all, the Longhorns are extremely confident in both players, and their offense remains largely the same scheme no matter who is under center.

“There are subtle differences in the style of (Ewers and Manning),” Lea said. “Both are very talented and both have represented themselves very well. Certainly, we’re watching both and we’re talking about both, and we’re aware of both but I think the offense is the offense. I don’t think it’s going to change too dramatically, no matter who’s out there.”

The Longhorns and Commodores will kick off at 3:15 pm CT on Saturday.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

