Could Dallas Cowboys Be 'On The Hunt' for Texas QB Quinn Ewers?
AUSTIN -- With Cam Ward "uncertain" and Shedeur Sanders already confirmed to not be throwing at the NFL Scouting Combine, more eyes will fall on former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in Indianapolis this weekend.
Could the Dallas Cowboys be one of the interested parties?
According to Cowboys reporter Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, Dallas is "on the hunt for a young QB" in the draft. This immediately makes Ewers a name to watch given that he's a Dallas-Fort Worth native and has reportedly been working with recently-fired Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently.
"Ewers has actually been working down in Texas with former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who I talked to on the phone yesterday," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Tuesday. "McCarthy said he's just been really impressed with Ewers as a young man and the attentiveness that he has. They've been talking football for hours. McCarthy says 'I'm like a kid in an ice cream shop just talking ball with Quinn Ewers.' "
There's certainly some notable connections between Ewers and America's Team, though it's anyone guess what might happen once the draft rolls around.
Still, there's dominoes set to fall that could set up a path for the Cowboys to add Ewers to the roster in a depth role. Dallas is expected to part ways with third-string quarterback Trey Lance this offseason while the team's longtime backup, Cooper Rush, is set to hit unrestricted free agency. A hole is opening up on Dallas' quarterback depth chart.
If Ewers impresses at the Combine, he could rise further up draft boards and could be a mid-round option for the Cowboys.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns LB Hired by North Texas
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Commit Sets Official Visit With SMU Mustangs
MORE: 4-Star WR Boobie Feaster Sets Official Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Michael Terry III Reacts to Spring Game News
MORE: Kevin Durant 'Sees Some Similarities' With Himself and Tre Johnson