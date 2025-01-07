DeMarvion Overshown Updates His Injury Status Heading Into Offseason: 'I'll Be Back!'
Last month on Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was lost for the remainder of the season with a devastating knee injury.
The injury occurred with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter when he attempted to make a tackle. He was then immediately helped to the locker room for further examination. It was later determined that Overshown had suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee, leaving many to fear that he would be lost for not just the rest of this season, but for the entire 2025 season as well.
However, despite this being the second season-ending injury in as many years for the former Longhorn, Overshown is not counting himself out just yet.
“They haven’t talked timeline with me,” Overshown said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “They know how I am. Don’t tell me I’m going to miss the whole season or don’t tell me I can play at the beginning of the season. Being me, I’m going to try and get there right now. It’s kind of like last year, we get to nine-month period and see how I am... I’ll be back playing football for sure in 2025, and it won’t be in December. It will be before that.”
A fan favorite with the Longhorns during his time on the 40 Acres, Overshown had quickly become the same with the Cowboys this season and had been making a serious impact on the field.
That was particularly true in the second half of the season, with Overshown adding multiple impact plays, including three sacks, five stuffs, an interception return for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery. He also averaged seven tackles a game over his last seven games.
Overshown ends the season making 90 total tackles and five sacks. He also returned his one interception for a touchdown.
