Four Takeaways From Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Loss to Ohio State Buckeyes
With a spot in the national championship game on the line, the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes met for the fourth time ever, and the first time in 16 years. Just like the previous matchup in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl, this one came down to the very end.
However, it was the Buckeyes who pulled out the 28-14 win over the Longhorns, with an 83-yard strip-sack fumble return for a touchdown by Jack Sawyer -- the former roommate of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers -- being the fatal blow.
So, before the Longhorns turn the page to the offseason. We empty our notebook from Texas' 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
Short-Yardage Disaster
In games previous this season, it has been the Texas defense's goal-line stands that proved fatal for its opponents. However, this time, it was the goal-line stand from Ohio State that doomed Texas's chances at playing for a national championship.
Trailing by seven points with under five minutes remaining, Texas had two chances on the one-yard-line to pull level. The first play was a run for Jerrick Gibson held for no gain, which was followed by a toss to Quintrevion Wisner, who lost seven yards. And that is where disaster struck as Sawyer got to Ewers on the fourth-down pass, setting up his 83-yard fumble return touchdown.
Run Game Stalls Out Again
The short-yardage struggle was just a microcosm of a bigger issue for Texas. For the fourth time this season, the Longhorns offense was held to under 100 yards rushing. Just a week after finding a way to win in that very same predicament, they didn't have enough to overcome it for a second time.
Wisner finished as Texas's leading rusher with 46 yards on 17 carries, with Jaydon Blue finishing second with just 16 yards on four carries.
16 Seconds ...
That is how long this game was tied at 7-7 in the first half. Right after Texas's offense finally got on the board, thanks to an 18-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers to Jaydon Blue, the Longhorns' defense allowed the Buckeyes' offense to respond quickly.
That response was a 75-yard screen pass from Will Howard to his senior running back Treveyon Henderson.
Silenced Smith
It was no secret who the Ohio State offense was going to look to get the ball too early and often. As displayed in each of their first two playoff wins, freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith would be a big piece of the offense.
Yet, even while he managed to go for over 100 yards in his past two games, the Texas defense held him to just one catch for three yards. A win for the Texas defense, and evidence that their plan of keeping everything in front of them was working, minus the screen pass.
This perhaps provides the Longhorns with another sting as they found a way to shutdown the Buckeyes's best offensive weapon but still lost.
