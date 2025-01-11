WATCH: Texas Longhorns' Jaydon Blue Scores Again vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Texas Longhorns' offense didn't give fans much to cheer about in the first half of the Cotton Bowl. But the same could be said for Ohio State, judging by the fact that the game was tied at 14-14 with just over 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter.
After being unable to capitalize on a second-half opening turnover by Will Howard, whose pass was intercepted by Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda, the Texas offense found some much-needed momentum on its second drive.
The scoring drive started with a somewhat improbable third-down conversion, where an under-pressure Ewers managed to flip the ball to Quintrevion Wisner as he was falling to the ground. This allowed the sophomore running back to do the rest and keep the drive alive with a 14-yard gain and first down.
Then just nine plays later, Ewers capped the drive off with a 26-yard touchdown pass to his other running back Jaydon Blue, bringing the Longhorns back level again with the Buckeyes. Ewers and Blue have now connected for both of the Longhorns' touchdowns so far, with both coming on similar plays, where Blue released out of the backfield on a wheel route for a score.
After the Longhorns' previous 7-7 tie with the Buckeyes lasted just 16 seconds before a 75-yard screen pass to TreVeyon Henderson broke it right before the half, Texas will be hoping this one will help them capture their first lead of the game.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Reveals NFL Draft Decision Before Cotton Bowl
MORE: Notre Dame Star Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns
MORE: Report: Texas Longhorns Hosting Elite Big Ten Transfer for Visit
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown Narrates Texas vs. Ohio State Hype Video
MORE: Texas Longhorns OC Kyle Flood Impressed With Tre Wisner's Rise to Starting RB