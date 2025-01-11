Texas Longhorns Fall in Agonizing Fashion to Ohio State in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON - The Texas Longhorns were seen as major underdogs heading into their Cotton Bowl matchup vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday night.
While many though the Buckeyes would simply run through the Longhorns on their way to a national championship, that was far from the case, with Texas giving Ohio State everything they could handle on their way to a 28-14 loss.
Things did not start well for the Longhorns, with a turnover on downs on their first drive, followed by a quick Ohio State touchdown.
After that, however, the Texas defense settled in, holding the Buckeyes off of the scoreboard for the majority of the half. The problem was, the offense took its time to settle in itself.
Fortunately for Texas, they would eventually tie the game late in the second quarter, with Quinn Ewers hitting Jaydon Blue for a touchdown and its first score of the game. But then, the Longhorns had a defensive lapse, allowing TreVeyon Henderson to go untouched for 75 yards on a screen pass, giving the Buckeyes the lead right back at halftime.
The Texas defense was able to get the momentum back in the third quarter, however, intercepting Ohio State QB Will Howard and getting another stop, before the offense was able to put a drive together.
That drive paid off as well, with Texas tying the game at 14 with another Ewers to Blue touchdown pass.
Then, the Buckeyes took the lead back, with Quinshon Judkins cashing in his second score of the game after a 13-play drive, leaving Texas at 7:02 on the clock to strike back.
The Horns had their chance too, possessing the ball with first and 10 from the Ohio State two-yard line.
Unfortunately for Texas, it wasn't to be, with Ewers fumbling after being sacked, and Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer returning it the other way for a score, ostensibly ending the game.
With the Loss, the Horns' season is now over, and the Buckeyes will head to the national championship to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
