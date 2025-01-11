Texas Longhorns Trail Ohio State Buckeyes at Halftime of Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON -- The Texas Longhorns found out quickly in the first half at the Cotton Bowl on Friday night just how dangerous the Ohio State Buckeyes are, but weathered the storm well enough headed into halftime.
No. 5 Texas went into the locker room trailing No. 8 Ohio State 14-7 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal after some back-and-forth defensive stops. Despite the lack of offense, the two teams traded touchdowns on back-to-back plays in the final minute of the half, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass from Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson that crushed Texas' first-half defensive effort.
Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers finished the first half 10 of 19 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown, finding running back Jaydon Blue for an 18-yard touchdown with 29 seconds to play in the second quarter.
Texas receiver Matthew Golden suffered a lower-body injury in the first quarter. He went back to the locker room with trainers before returning to the sideline without his helmet to try and test out the injury. He didn't enter the game after that point.
Ohio State won the toss and deferred, a decision that paid off rather quickly. The Longhorns got a one-handed, 24-yard catch from Golden on the game's opening drive, but Texas eventually stalled out in Ohio State territory on 4th and 3.
The Buckeyes got the ball and made quick work of Texas' defense, using a 10-play and 64-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard touchdown run from Judkins.
Down 7-0 early, the Longhorns' second drive seemed promising after Ryan Wingo picked up 22 yards down the left sideline, but Ewers' was sacked on an ensuing 3rd and 15 and punted.
Ohio State's second possession featured three quick first-down conversions, but a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Henderson killed the drive.
Despite the defensive stop, Texas' offense continued to struggle. Ewers was sacked again on third down and the Longhorns punted after a three-and-out. Fortunately for the Longhorns, their defense continued to stay steady, as the teams traded punts for the next four drives. Ohio State punted for a third straight time after a three-and-out prior to the two-minute timeout.
This led to Texas' best drive of the first half right before halftime, which ended with the Blue touchdown. However, Henderson's score completley swung momentum back in Ohio State's favor.
The Buckeyes will receive the second-half kickoff.
