Miami 'Would Have Been Interested' in Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers - REPORT
Before eventually landing now former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck out of the transfer portal. The Miami Hurricanes looked elsewhere for a potential starting quarterback who could transfer to Coral Gables, Flordia, and follow in the footsteps of the now NFL Draft-bound Cam Ward.
One of those potential targets was indeed Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. This was revealed by John Talty and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports in a behind-scenes break down of Beck's "multi-million-dollar" transfer to Miami.
"People around the Miami program would have been interested in Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, among others, according to sources, but neither player entered the transfer portal," CBS Sports writes.
The article doesn't reveal whether or not the Hurricanes used backchannels to evaluate the potential interest in them from Ewers. However, as the article mentions, in a pre-taped interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ewers put to bed the rumors of transferring as he said he doesn't see himself playing college football next season.
Which all but officially declared himself for the upcoming NFL Draft. Yet, especially Beck's draft declaration was issued at the end of December, nothing is ever a done deal until it is official.
With the deadline to officially declare for the NFL Draft set for January 16th, Ewers and the rest of the Longhorns' underclassmen will be making their decisions known over the coming days. And as of now, at least according to Ewers himself, the plan will be to enter the NFL Draft.
With the 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Ewers finished his season and potentially his college career with a strong performance. The junior by way of Southlake, Texas, completed 23 of his 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
However, even with a near 300-yard and two touchdown performance from Ewers, Texas fell just a game short advancing to the national championship game for a second season in a row.
