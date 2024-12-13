Arthur Kaluma Leads Texas Longhorns Past New Mexico State Aggies
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns bounced back from their loss to the UConn Huskies with a blowout victory over New Mexico State at the Moody Center on Thursday.
Texas forward Arthur Kaluma had a team-high 18 points to along with seven rebounds as the Longhorns cruised past the Aggies for a 91-67 win. Longhorns guard Tramon Mark had a strong start to the first half and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds,
Texas freshman star Tre Johnson scored a season-low nine points on 4 of 9 shooting.
New Mexico guard Christian Cook finished with a game-high 22 points while guard Zawdie Jackson had 14 points and four assists. Peter Filipovity added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Mark scored eight of Texas' first 10 points thanks to a pair of early triples. Johnson then capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer of his own to give the Longhorns a 23-10 lead. The lead eventually ballooned to 40-18 after Kaluma hit two 3s in front of the New Mexico State bench on back-to-back possessions. The Longhorns rode this momentum into halftime with a 52-27 lead.
The Aggies started to let it fly to begin the second half, as 3s from Filipovity, Harris and Cook cut into the deficit. After trailling by as many as 28, New Mexico State cut the lead down to 19 at 67-48 with 11:08 to play in the game. However, the Longhorns built this back up to 30 at 81-51 to ensure that there would be no miraculous comeback.
The Longhorns will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.
