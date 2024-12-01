Big Ten to Issue Six-Figure Fines to Ohio State, Michigan After Postgame Fracas
Emotions were running high throughout college football's rivalry week. In a few games, most notably the Big Ten showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes, the postgame antics crossed the line.
The Big Ten is set to discipline both Ohio State and Michigan for the postgame fracas that occurred in the aftermath of "The Game" at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, both programs will be fined $100,000 as a result of the skirmish that took place on the field after the Wolverines' upset win over the Buckeyes.
During the postgame altercation, Michigan players attempted to plant a Wolverines flag on the Ohio State logo at midfield. That set off tempers from Buckeyes players, who responded by trying to grab the flag. From there, players from both sides began pushing and shoving one another and some skirmishes broke out.
Amid the ensuing chaos, police got involved and even deployed pepper spray as they aimed to assist in separating the two sides. OSU Police issued a statement in which they said they were investigating the situation and also confirmed the use of pepper spray by police.
Saturday marked the Wolverines' fourth consecutive victory in their rivalry showdown against Ohio State. Michigan now leads the rivalry series, 62–51–6.