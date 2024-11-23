Texas Longhorns QB Commit Dia Bell Sends Message After Serious Leg Injury
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns 2026 quarterback commit Dia Bell is officially on the road to recovery a little over five months after pledging to head coach Steve Sarkisian and co.
Bell, a four-star quarterback at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, was carted off with a serious leg injury in Friday's playoff game against Dillard. He suffered the injury in the third quarter while his team was down 14-0, but American Heritage was able to rally down and score 24 unanswered for the 24-14 win.
Bell shared a picture on social media with an aircast around his right leg but assured Texas fans that he'll be just fine.
"Thank you everyone for all the prayers! So proud of my teammates for getting the playoff W! Thankfully all X-rays were negative. I’ll be back soon! #HookEm," Bell tweeted.
He then shared a video of himself already doing rehab less than 24 hours after the injury.
Take a look:
Bell originally committed to Texas on June 17.
“I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and (A.J.) Milwee,” Bell told On3's Hayes Fawcett. “They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres.”
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Bell landed an NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards. The deal is reportedly a landmark opportunity for Bell in his home state of Florida.
Headed into this high school season, Bell had 135 of 210 passing for 2,246 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions while also rushing 58 times for 116 yards and three more scores over the past two years.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish