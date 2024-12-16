Texas Longhorns DT Sydir Mitchell Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.
This is now the second time Mitchell has chosen to leave Austin in this offseason alone.
Shortly after the end of the Longhorns' SEC Championship loss to Georgia, Mitchell had made his intentions known that he would be entering the portal. However, just days later, it was reported by Horns247, that Mitchell had changed his mind and intended to stay with the program.
Now, however, those plans have once again changed, and the 6-foot-5, 335-pound lineman will find a new home.
The second-year defensive tackle is the ninth player to enter the portal for the Longhorns, as well as the fourth defensive lineman alongside Tia Savea, Jaray Bledsoe, and Aaron Bryant.
Mitchell was a consensus four-star recruit before coming to Texas and committed to the Longhorns in July 2022 after offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and more.
He redshirted his freshman year, only appearing in four games, the season opener against Rice, Wyoming, Kansas and the Big 12 Championship match against Oklahoma State, recording three tackles in 17 snaps. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Mitchell played in 36 snaps for two tackles and two defensive stops.
Mitchell had a sideline accident against Louisiana-Monroe in the non-conference portion of the season. After the Texas A&M game, Mitchell separated himself from the rest of the team celebrating.
But with more notable moments on the field, Mitchell received praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian,
“I’ll say this, I think the last two weeks has had his best weeks here in quite some time," Sarkisian said in early November, per On3.
Mitchell will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
