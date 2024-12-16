Texas Longhorns' Rodney Terry Shares Injury Update on Tre Johnson
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson missed the first game of his collegiate career in Sunday's 121-57 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff due to a hip injury.
After the win, Texas head coach Rodney Terry shared the latest on Johnson, who is leading the team in scoring this season with 19.9 points per game.
"Tre's day-to-day right now," Terry said. "We got the best trainer in the country in Warren (Young) ... "(Tre's) still a young player, understanding recovery and taking care of his body at this juncture right now of his career. But he'll be fine. We'll be able to continue to get him back in the lineup and get him going here when time permits."
Johnson appeared to suffer the injury in Thursday's 91-67 win over New Mexico State. He jogged back to the locker room tunnel after being in some visible pain. He finished the win with a season-low nine points.
"I think we probably talked too much about him, and we were really geared up to guard him, and he probably had a season low tonight, if I had to guess," New Mexico State head coach Jason Hooten said of Johnson after the game.
As non-conference play comes to a close, Johnson leads all SEC players in points per game and is fifth 3-pointers made per game (2.9) while shooting 43.3 percent from deep. He also averages 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing a team-high 31.7 minutes per game.
The Longhorns will wrap up non-conference play with matchups against New Orleans (Dec. 19) and Northwestern State (Dec. 29).
